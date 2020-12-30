The GOP leader’s hard line came a day after Trump said it would be a “death wish" for his own party if it did not approve additional aid. A growing number of Republicans had expressed an openness to supporting the $2,000 checks, including both senators facing a special election next week in Georgia, but McConnell’s comments seemed to upend the entire effort.

He said, instead, he would begin the process of advancing a bill that included $2,000 stimulus checks as well as measures to curb technology companies and investigate some of the election-related complaints flagged by Trump, a combination package that Democrats said would immediately fail.

McConnell’s move could have been one of his last as majority leader, pending the outcome of the Georgia votes next week. If Democrats capture both seats, they will seize control of the Senate chamber. If Republicans hold onto one or both of the seats, McConnell will remain as majority leader. After he spoke Wednesday afternoon, several other Republicans rushed to backstop his strategy, suggesting that he had support from several other members of his party even if certain others wanted to vote with Democrats on the larger checks.

The House passed a bill earlier this week that would take the $600 stimulus checks passed by Congress earlier this month and grow them to $2,000, a level first floated by Trump last week. Trump earlier on Wednesday wrote on Twitter “$2000 ASAP!”

But McConnell said he opposed the House-passed measure out of a belief it would greatly inflate the U.S. debt and benefit some families who are not in need of financial assistance. Some of the people who would qualify for the payments belong to households earning up to $300,000, the GOP leader alleged, adding that many of them had not been disadvantaged by the pandemic.

In doing so, McConnell instead pledged he would not sever the one-time checks from a broader package he unveiled earlier this week, which includes an effort to study the 2020 presidential election for fraud and terminate legal protections for tech giants. Trump has sought to couple the issues together as part of his continued assault against Silicon Valley and President-elect Joe Biden.

Democrats vehemently oppose both additions, believing they are deliberate poison pills meant to scuttle any hope of a deal. Even some Republican lawmakers have questioned the wisdom of marrying these provisions into a single bill. But McConnell on Wednesday held firm that they would be considered together.

"The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them,” McConnell said.

With the process unraveling in the Senate, Democratic leaders on Wednesday still urged Republicans to try and move quickly on another round of stimulus support, arguing that a weakening economy and raging pandemic are creating enormous hardship for millions of Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said McConnell’s counter-proposal had no chance of passing, meaning the ultimatum essentially served as Republicans’ way of killing the prospect of $2,000 checks once and for all. Schumer said Republicans should allow all the senators to vote on a measure that passed the House of Representatives earlier in the week that enhances the $600 benefits authorized by Congress as part of the earlier, $900 billion coronavirus relief package, which Trump recently signed.

“At the very least, the Senate deserves the opportunity for an up or down vote,” Schumer said.

Schumer then tried for a second time this week to move the House’s check proposal, again triggering McConnell’s objection. Incensed, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) then took the floor, blasting McConnell for ignoring the needs of his poorest constituents in opposing the additional aid.

“All we are asking for is a vote. What is the problem?" Sanders said before making his own ill-fated attempt to hold a vote Thursday, to which Republicans objected. ”If you want to vote against two thousand dollar checks for your state, vote against it"

As Sanders spoke, he stood in front of a large poster-sized version of one of Trump’s tweets from earlier Wednesday, which read “$2000 ASAP!"

The standoff Wednesday is likely to kill any prospect for a last-minute deal around additional stimulus aid. Only four days remain on the legislative calendar before both the House and Senate must adjourn, leaving little time for the sort of political bickering that has cast a pall over the entire Capitol throughout Trump’s sole term in the White House.

The timeline is made all the more complicated as the Senate seeks to complete its work on the unrelated, unresolved matter of authorizing the Pentagon’s operations over Trump’s earlier veto of the annual defense policy bill. That process could subsume much of the Senate’s remaining minutes, after Sanders objected to its speedy consideration — in part to force a vote on stimulus checks that McConnell has not allowed.

Even with Sanders’ objections, the Senate is on course to vote on an intermediary step of the defense bill on Friday. Depending on what time of day that vote takes place, a vote on to override the president’s veto would take place either late Saturday or early on Sunday. It is all but assured that when the Senate reaches the final defense bill vote, it will pass, handing Trump the first veto override of his presidency.

Congressional Democrats opened Wednesday once again urging Republicans to boost stimulus payments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) specifically blasted McConnell for blocking his chamber from taking up and passing a House bill, known as the CASH Act, which would have boosted the one-time government deposits up to $2,000.

“In blocking it, they are in denial of the hardship the American people are experiencing now, health wise, financially, and every way,” Pelosi said at a press conference.

McConnell this week did introduce a Senate version of the House-backed stimulus bill as a way to preserve his options later in the week. But the GOP leader has concentrated his attention on a second proposal that included newer politically divisive elements -- such as an effort to repeal a portion of law known as Section 230, which spares Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants from lawsuits.

Trump in recent days has encouraged lawmakers to tackle the controversial issues in tandem, even as he has stumped hardest for new stimulus checks. But the political calculation has infuriated Democrats and left even some Republicans uneasy.

In recent days, for example, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) registered broad opposition on CNN late Tuesday to checks that would benefit “people who had no lost income whatsoever.” And he appeared to reject McConnell’s alternate plan, which includes a repeal of Section 230, citing the potential for “unintended consequences.”

A day later, Toomey’s office confirmed that he would not only oppose the bills but stand in the way of any effort to advance them through unanimous consent. If McConnell opted to seek a vote, Democrats said it would take time lawmakers simply do not have.