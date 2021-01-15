Democrats will have only a narrow Senate majority and could pass a relief package without any Republican votes. But doing so would require a parliamentary Senate procedure that would likely take weeks and may require Biden to jettison key parts of his proposal, such as the increase in the minimum wage. Approving a relief package solely with Democratic votes would also fly against Biden’s repeated campaign pledges to unify lawmakers and cut bipartisan deals across party lines.

Biden officials this week made early overtures to the centrist congressional Republicans in the bipartisan group that broke the logjam over stimulus spending in December, according to three people granted anonymity to share details of private conversations. That group that included Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and Susan Collins (R-Me.), among others. Major concessions to this group could also spur a backlash among liberal Senators.

Multiple congressional Republicans from Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) to Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, publicly panned Biden’s proposal as a non-starter. Biden would need at least 10 Republican Senators to pass the measure through “regular order,” the typical path for approving legislation in the Senate.

Biden’s current proposal appeared very unlikely to command that much support in a GOP caucus already uncomfortable with the more than $4 trillion already spent by the U.S. in response to the pandemic, said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, a right-leaning policy group, citing conversations with numerous congressional Republican offices.

Democrats are likely to accuse Republicans of hypocrisy if they resist higher spending in response to the pandemic. The national debt increased by almost $7.8 trillion during President Trump’s tenure, rising to levels unseen since World War II.

“We have to get serious about how we’re spending taxpayer dollars,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said in a statement. “We cannot simply throw massive spending at this with no accountability to the current and future American taxpayer.”

Democrats have signaled that they are prepared to pass legislation without Republican votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the incoming chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has said he wants to move aggressively to pass a bill via the budget process known as “reconciliation,” which only requires 50 votes in the Senate. Some budget experts say that an increase in the minimum wage would be rejected by Senate parliamentarians if attempted through reconciliation.

Democrats cheered Biden’s plan on Friday and urged its quick passage.