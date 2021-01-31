“We want to work in good faith with you and your administration to meet the health, economic and societal challenges of the covid crisis,” they wrote.

Their move comes as Democrats prepare to move forward on Monday to set up a partisan path forward for Biden’s relief bill, which Republicans have dismissed as overly costly given some $4 trillion Congress has already committed to fighting the pandemic.

Because the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, it is significant that Republicans assembled 10 lawmakers to get behind the proposal. That means that, if Democrats were to join them, they could reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to pass legislation under regular Senate procedures.

Democrats have been planning to skirt the 60-vote requirement using special budget rules that would allow the Biden package to pass with a simple majority vote. Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Harris can cast tie-breaking votes.

The GOP proposal is expected to have a significantly smaller price tag than Biden’s package, and jettison certain elements that have drawn Republican opposition, such as increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. But it mirrors Biden’s call for $160 billion for vaccines, testing and the health care system, and also includes more targeted relief for needy Americans than what Biden proposed, the senators involved said in a news release.

Multiple GOP senators have criticized Biden’s plans for a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, since in some cases some of the money could go to families making $300,000 a year or more. Republicans say the checks need to be more targeted to Americans most in need.

The signers of the letter include the eight Republican senators who are part of a bipartisan group that has conferred with Biden administration officials about the relief bill. In addition to Collins, these are Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Bill Cassidy (La.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Rob Portman (Oh.), Todd C. Young (Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va,), and Jerry Moran (Kan.). Also signing are Mike Rounds (S.D.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.).