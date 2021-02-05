The stimulus package would include checks up to $1,400 for low and moderate families, extended jobless benefits and $160 billion to strengthen the public health response to the pandemic, improving the vaccine distribution and increased testing, among other measures.

The Friday votes signal a more partisan effort underway pursuing final passage of Biden’s relief package through a narrow majority. Top Democrats in both chambers say they are moving with an increased sense of urgency, as the economic recovery falters highlighted by a report on Friday showing anemic jobs growth and continued scarring of the labor market.

Biden on Friday hosted House Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), at the White House to make the case for swiftly passing the relief effort. He also cited increases in suicides, drug abuse, and violence against women during the pandemic.

“We are going to be in a situation where it will take a long time” for the economy to fully recover, Biden said, citing the jobs report. “People are really feeling the hole. They don’t know how to get out. You’ve given them a lot of hope ... We have the chance to do something big here.”

The economy added 49,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate dropped only modestly, to 6.3 percent, a sign of the stalling of the economic recovery as the pandemic continues to rampage the country. The U.S. has only recovered about half of the 22 million jobs it lost between February and April.

The Biden administration has said it is aiming to pass the measure before mid-March, when tens of millions of Americans would begin to lose unemployment benefits under current law.

“We now have three disappointing months in a row. We have to admit we’ve stalled out. There’s a danger of double-dip recession,” said Austan Goolsbee, who served as a senior economist in the Obama administration, on CNBC Friday morning talking about the January jobs report from the Department of Labor.

Republicans have strongly objected to what they have characterized as an overly expensive and partisan rush to approve more relief.

The Senate passage of the budget resolution moved the “budget reconciliation” process along, allowing the budget bill that paves the way for the relief package to pass the Senate with a simple-majority vote, instead of the 60 normally required. That allows Democrats to move forward with no GOP votes if necessary, although Democrats and Biden officials insist that they hope Republicans will join them.

The Senate spent most of Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning voting on some 45 amendments on a range of issues, including passing a motion that said stimulus payments should not go to affluent Americans.

“The American people deserve for the conversation about next steps to begin with them and their needs. Not partisan rush jobs. Not talking points," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor on Thursday. “It will not serve Americans to pile another huge mountain of debt on our grandkids for policies that even liberal economists say are poorly-targeted to current needs."