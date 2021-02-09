The meeting with the business executives comes as the White House accelerates its push for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief proposal amid increasing opposition from congressional Republicans. House Democrats released key parts of the legislation on Monday and are expected to approve the bill in a matter of weeks.
JP Morgan Chase previously called for another round of pandemic relief for poorer families as well as the renewal of support for unemployed Americans, among other measures.
“Absent additional government stimulus, lower-income households and those who faced job loss may exhaust their accumulated savings buffer and be forced to further cut spending or fall behind on debt or rent payments,” JP Morgan said.