JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and other leading business executives are expected to meet with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the administration’s economic relief package, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of the upcoming meeting.

Dimon is expected to be joined by Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart; Sonya Singal, from GAP; and Tom Donohue, of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the people familiar with the meeting said. The White House’s public schedule says Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with “business leaders” about the relief package in the Oval Office at 1:45 p.m.

The meeting with the business executives comes as the White House accelerates its push for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief proposal amid increasing opposition from congressional Republicans. House Democrats released key parts of the legislation on Monday and are expected to approve the bill in a matter of weeks.

JP Morgan Chase previously called for another round of pandemic relief for poorer families as well as the renewal of support for unemployed Americans, among other measures.

“Absent additional government stimulus, lower-income households and those who faced job loss may exhaust their accumulated savings buffer and be forced to further cut spending or fall behind on debt or rent payments,” JP Morgan said.