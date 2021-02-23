His testimony comes as Congressional leaders debate the design and passage of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.

Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said that over the course of the pandemic, Powell had "talked to all of us about the risk of falling short of a complete recovery and the damage it will do to peoples’ lives...Biden understands this moment, and he’s risen to meet it.”

Meanwhile, Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.)., the top Republican on the banking panel, warned against excessive spending and said the Fed should be careful not to stray too far from its mandate.

“As noble as the goals might be, issues such as climate change and racial inequality are simply not the purview of our central bank," Toomey said.

Economic activity rebounded last summer after much of the economy reopened from springtime lockdowns. But that momentum “slowed substantially,” according to Powell’s testimony, with sectors that rely on person-to-person contact, like hospitality and entertainment, enduring the worst blows. That burden has also largely fallen low-wage workers, Black and Hispanic Americans and other minority groups, Powell said.

Earlier this month, Powell said the unemployment rate in January was “close to 10 percent,” significantly higher than the January rate of 6.3 percent rate reported by the Labor Department.

Looking ahead, “ongoing vaccinations offer hope for a return to more normal conditions later this year,” Powell said.

On Tuesday, drug companies are expected to tell lawmakers that they expect a major increase in vaccine deliveries that will result in 140 million more doses over the next five weeks after solving manufacturing challenges that slowed earlier rollouts.

Powell’s testimony comes as the Democratic-led House and Senate are working to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, funding for coronavirus testing and vaccinations and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments. A vote in the House could come by next week, with Senate Democrats trying to pass the bill by mid-March, when federal unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans.

The scale and scope of the package has been widely criticized by Congressional Republicans and others who say the bill is too large for the economy to handle. Powell is likely to get questions over whether the sprawling bill would overheat the economy, triggering inflation and forcing the Fed to raise interest rates to pump the brakes.