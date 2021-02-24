Tanden’s nomination has appeared increasingly in jeopardy over the past week as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and a number of moderate Republican senators announced that they would not vote for her, probably dooming her selection in an evenly divided Senate.

“Members need more time to consider the nomination, so we’re continuing to work with them to find the best path forward,” said an aide to the Homeland Security Committee. Of particular concern on that panel is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who has not indicated how she would vote on Tanden’s nomination.

The White House budget office is at a pivotal juncture, tasked with writing Biden’s budget and overseeing the disbursal of the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to rescue the ailing U.S. economy, once Congress passes it.

Many of the same Republicans who turned a blind eye to Donald Trump's controversial tweets slammed OMB director nominee Neera Tanden for her Twitter history. (Drea Cornejo/The Washington Post)

The White House continued to defend Tanden’s candidacy on Wednesday despite the obstacles. Manchin and Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about her now-deleted tweets targeting GOP senators, but the administration has praised her as a policy expert well suited to lead the budget office.

“Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB.”

Still, chatter has grown among White House allies and on Capitol Hill about a replacement pick to lead the agency, given its crucial role in writing the president’s budget and implementing his coronavirus relief package.

Shalanda Young, a former Appropriations Committee staff member nominated by Biden as deputy director of OMB, has emerged as one leading candidate for the position and probably is the front-runner, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share discussions among senior Democrats. Numerous congressional aides of both parties, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal dynamics, predicted that Young would be quickly approved if chosen.

Other names White House allies have discussed in recent days include Ann O’Leary, who served as chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D); Gene Sperling, an economic aide in the Clinton and Obama administrations; Martha Coven, a former OMB official under President Barack Obama who helped lead the search for Biden’s OMB team; and Sarah Bianchi, a longtime Biden policy aide, according to two of the people.

The Congressional Black Caucus has been planning a letter to the White House supporting Young, a Black woman, for the position, should Tanden’s nomination be pulled.