Democrats had been anxiously awaiting MacDonough’s decision, but their next steps are not clear. The ruling pertains only to the Senate, where the legislation will move forward under complex rules that prohibit certain items that don’t have a particular impact on the budget. MacDonough determined that, as written, the minimum wage increase did not pass that test -- an outcome that had been predicted by a number of Democrats, including Biden himself.

The House is moving forward Friday to pass the stimulus relief package and send it to the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has committed to keeping the minimum wage increase in the bill. If she does, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will then face a decision on whether to take out the minimum wage increase, or try to keep it in the bill -- potentially by trying to rewrite it in such a way that it could pass muster under the Senate’s complicated parliamentary rules.

Schumer has not said what he will do. Liberals are pushing him and the Biden administration to try to overrule the parliamentarian’s decision, which Democrats could theoretically attempt to do on the Senate floor. But White House chief of staff Ron Klain has publicly ruled out that approach, and Democrats would not likely command the necessary votes to succeed anyway, since at least one Senate Democrat -- Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) -- has said he would not vote to overrule the parliamentarian.

The Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, so Democrats need unanimity in their ranks to pass Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation and overcome procedural hurdles like the minimum wage ruling. They are pushing the legislation forward over unified GOP opposition under a procedure called “budget reconciliation” that allows them to prevail with a simple majority, instead of the 60 votes normally required -- but also limits what can be included in the package, such as the minimum wage increase.

Manchin and a second Senate Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) had indicated opposition to including the minimum wage increase in Biden’s covid relief bill anyway, so even if the parliamentarian’s ruling had gone the other way, it’s not clear the provision would have been able to advance. Nevertheless, liberals had been holding out hope of being able to keep all Democrats on board to approve the overall bill with the minimum wage included.

The House has advanced stand-alone minimum wage increase bills in the past, but it’s highly unlikely the Senate would agree to any such legislation -- at least not at the $15-an-hour level liberals support.

Nevertheless Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats were committed to trying. It’s been over a decade since the federal minimum wage was last raised, although individual states have acted to raise their state minimum wages.

“We will pass a minimum wage bill. We must pass a minimum wage bill," Pelosi said.

One possibility is trying to find compromise at a lower level -- Manchin has endorsed $11 an hour -- and try another way to get it in the bill, for example by crafting it more narrowly.