Liberals in the House are pressing the Biden administration to try to overrule the parliamentarian, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki nixed that idea Monday.

“That’s not an action we intend to take,” Psaki said. She noted that such a move would also require 50 votes in favor in the Senate, which Democrats do not have.

Following the parliamentarian’s ruling, top Senate Democrats scrambled to come up with an alternative approach that would instead penalize companies that do not pay a $15 minimum wage, but those efforts collapsed over the weekend after they proved not to be viable.

Instead, Senate Democrats will move forward with a version of the relief bill that does not attempt to raise the minimum wage, according to two Democratic aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions were private.

An initial vote to advance the legislation could come as early as Wednesday.

Psaki said that raising the minimum wage remained a priority for Biden but that there was no specific plan on how to do it.

“We don’t have a clear answer on what that looks like at this point,” she said. “It just remains a commitment and something he will use his political capital to get done.”

Psaki opened Monday’s White House press briefing by emphasizing the urgency of congressional action to finalize the relief bill, with just two weeks remaining before a March 14 deadline when enhanced unemployment benefits will expire.

Biden’s bill increases the emergency unemployment benefits from $300 to $400 a week and extends them through August. It also includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, $130 billion for schools, $350 billion for state and local governments, an expanded child tax credit, food assistance, rental relief and tens of billions of dollars for vaccine distribution and more testing.

“The president’s focus this week and in coming weeks, until it’s passed, is on the American Rescue Plan,” Psaki said, pointing to widespread needs around the nation. “It’s absolutely critical Congress act, and we certainly hope they do that as quickly as possible.”

No Republicans voted for the legislation in the House, and there is no sign of Republican support for the bill in the Senate, either. With the Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, Democratic leaders must ensure they hold their party together in the Senate so the legislation can pass with Vice President Harris breaking the tie.

Biden was holding a virtual meeting Monday afternoon with a group of moderate-leaning Senate Democrats, some of whom have raised questions about various aspects of the legislation, including whether the money directed toward state and local governments could be better targeted.