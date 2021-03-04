Once it passes the Senate, the legislation will have to go back to the House for final approval before being sent to Biden’s desk for his signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has guaranteed the House will pass the Senate’s version of the bill, despite some changes that liberals dislike, including narrowing eligibility for $1,400 relief checks and excluding a $15 minimum wage.

Democrats had been holding out hope that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) would vote with them, but she did not, despite a handful of last-minute changes that could benefit her state. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had made clear he wanted Republican senators to stay unified against the legislation, and they did.

The vote Thursday came after last-minute negotiations that appeared to succeed in locking down support from wavering moderate Democrats — even if no Republicans were convinced. In addition to limiting the relief checks, the legislation includes new limits on a $350 billion pot of state and local aid, setting aside $10 billion of it for infrastructure needs that could include broadband and including a rule barring cities and states from using any new federal money to pay down pension costs or offset new attempts to cut taxes.

As soon as the Senate voted to proceed to the bill, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) insisted on a full reading of the 628-bill, which commenced immediately and could take hours. Senators normally waive a full reading of legislation but Johnson has described this as part of his plan to resist the legislation. He also intends to try to force votes on multiple amendments.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he welcomed Johnson’s move to have the bill read aloud so Americans could hear the contents of a measure that has polled well with the public -- and he vowed the Senate would stay at work until passing the legislation.

“No matter how long it takes, the Senate is going to stay in session to finish the bill this week,” Schumer said.

In addition to stimulus checks and state and local funding, the legislation also includes $130 billion for schools and some $160 billion for vaccines, testing and other assistance for the health care system, as well as rental assistance, an enhanced child tax credit, and an increase and extension of emergency federal unemployment benefits that would otherwise expire on March 14.

Republicans railed against the legislation, saying it was replete with excess spending that was unrelated to the coronavirus and unnecessary after Congress already devoted some $4 trillion last year to fighting the pandemic.

“Calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist,” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) said on the Senate floor.

Before the Senate can vote on final passage of the bill, there will be an open amendment process called a “vote-a-rama” with amendments expected from all sides. Johnson said he was trying to ensure as many amendments as possible were voted on, dragging out the process as long as possible.