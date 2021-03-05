Still, Democrats appeared likely to have the votes to approve Biden’s first major legislative initiative -- one of the largest bills ever enacted in Congressional history. The package would devote $400 billion to a new round of $1,400 stimulus payments; $250 billion to extend enhanced unemployment insurance through August; and $350 billion for states, cities, tribal governments, and U.S. territories; among other large measures, including significant public health funding for vaccine distribution and coronavirus testing.

Debate on the Senate floor is expected to begin around noon on Friday. The process could be hectic as well as consequential for significant portions of the relief bill. Senators will have the opportunity to offer amendments through a series of roll call votes -- a procedure known as “vote-a-rama” -- that would allow any group of 51 Senators to change the structure of the bill. It took the Senate about 15 hours to complete vote-a-rama last when it first took up Biden’s relief plan.

Senate Republicans and some Democrats have prepared extensive lists of amendments to try to shape the bill as it speeds toward passage. Democrats have been united that they must pass the legislation to avert the expiration in unemployment benefits for tens of millions of Americans starting March 14.

The first amendment is expected to be offered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who along with Democratic leadership will push for inclusion of a $15 an hour minimum wage in the legislation. The Senate parliamentarian found last month that the minimum wage hike was not permissible within the rules of budget reconciliation, the procedure Democrats are using to pass the stimulus with a narrow majority rather than 60 votes. Democrats could overrule the parliamentarian, but White House officials have publicly ruled out that approach. It is unclear whether Sanders or other congressional Democrats will seek to find some sort of compromise on the minimum wage hike, given that numerous Senate Republicans have expressed support for doing so.

Other controversies loom in the vote-a-rama. Senate Republicans are likely to try to curb the size and scope of $1,400 stimulus payments as well as the $400 per week in unemployment benefits included in Democrats’ bill. They could be joined by Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and other centrist Democrats who have expressed trepidation about the scale of these and other provisions.

“I think there’s at least a chance that one or two Democrats could join all of us and spend a little bit less,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Fox News earlier this week.