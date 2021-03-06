Democrats are within reach of passing the sweeping legislation that would send out a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, $350 billion to cities and states, $130 billion to schools, billions for a national vaccine program and more. Democrats are plowing through dozens of amendments in a chaotic process known as a “vote-a-rama” that could continue for hours into Saturday.

The Senate approved on a 50 to 49 vote an amendment from Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to reduce the unemployment benefits in the bill from September to July 18. But under the agreement reached between Manchin and senior Senate Democrats, the Senate will later Saturday morning approve an overriding amendment to extend jobless benefits through Sept. 6 at $300 per week, lower than the $400 per week pushed by the White House and House Democrats.

The agreement between Manchin and Senate Democrats would also provide tax relief on up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits for households making under $150,000.

“The president supports the compromise agreement, and is grateful to all the senators who worked so hard to reach this outcome,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “It extends supplemental unemployment benefit into September, and helps the vast majority of unemployment insurance recipients avoid unanticipated tax bills. Most importantly, this agreement allows us to move forward on the urgently needed American Rescue Plan.”

The legislation would still have to go back to the House for final passage before getting sent to Biden to sign, something that’s expected to happen early next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has guaranteed the House will pass the Senate’s version of the bill, though House liberals were voicing growing discomfort over changes pushed by Senate moderates they said watered down the bill.

On Friday, the U.S. economy saw an encouraging jobs report showing 379,000 jobs had been added in February. The unemployment rate remained dramatically elevated above pre-coronavirus levels with more than 9 million Americans remaining jobless.