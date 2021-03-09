The decision marks a reversal from the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin included Trump’s signature on the memo line of the payments approved in March last year, as well as a gushing letter signed by Trump taking credit for the benefit.

AD

AD

Psaki said Tuesday that including Biden’s name on the checks would delay their disbursement, something Treasury officials under Trump adamantly denied.

“We are doing everything in our power to expedite the payments and not delay them, which is why the president’s name will not appear on the memo line of this round of stimulus checks,” Psaki said at the briefing. “This is not about him.”

Psaki had previously declined to comment on whether Biden’s name would appear on the checks. Political strategists have said Trump benefited from putting his name on checks to millions of families, but Democrats fiercely condemned Trump when he did so, arguing the move amounted to politicizing the coronavirus relief package.

AD

The majority of the stimulus payments are made via direct deposit to Americans’ bank accounts. But millions still went out in the mail. From March to June of last year, the Internal Revenue Service sent about 35 million stimulus payments via paper check. The IRS did not respond to requests for comment on precisely how many checks were sent with Trump’s name on them.