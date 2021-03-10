The bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, authorizes a round of stimulus payments up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends another round of expanded unemployment benefits to those still out of work, and makes major changes to the tax code to assist families with children. Lawmakers married the pandemic relief with what Democrats described as one of the most robust responses to poverty in a generation, seeking to help low-income families who struggled long before the coronavirus took root.

The House adopted its version of the stimulus last month before it went to the Senate, where lawmakers stripped some of its popular, progressive components. The original House bill put aside more money for unemployed workers and coupled the aid with the first increase in the federal minimum wage in decades. But moderate Senate Democrats ultimately proved unwilling to support the aggressive procedural maneuvering that would have been required to raise the hourly rate, forcing lawmakers to drop it from their bill.

The changes initially rankled some House Democrats, as progressives felt they had a broad mandate from voters in the 2020 election to enact sweeping economic overhauls. But Democrats soon lined up behind the $1.9 trillion package, stressing it still contained significant relief that promises to help families amid the pandemic and cut down on child poverty.

The bill has failed to win over any Republicans, who have decried the legislation — which has broad support among voters in both parties — as unnecessary, as the economy has begun to improve, as well as wasteful.

The House vote positions Biden to sign the stimulus into law as soon as this week. Final passage would pave the way for payments to start flowing promptly — including the one-time stimulus payments that could reach Americans’ bank accounts later this month, the White House has said. Elsewhere, the work is only beginning to write the rules and administer $1.9 trillion in vast new aid, which lawmakers said they hoped could happen speedily.