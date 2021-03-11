The bill, known as the American Rescue Package, authorizes a third round of one-time stimulus payments up to $1,400 for most Americans; extends additional unemployment support to millions still out of work; and makes major changes to the tax code to benefit families with children. It also sets aside new federal aid to help schools reopen, aid cities and states facing budget shortfalls and assist in the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

Democrats have pledged to promote the bill heavily in the coming months, touting it as one of the most significant anti-poverty proposals that Congress has adopted in a generation. Biden, meanwhile, is expected to embark on a cross-country tour to sell the rescue plan to voters, including a trip to Pennsylvania scheduled for Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are set to deliver the same message out west, although details of the trip are not yet clear.

For now, Biden’s signature puts the U.S. government on track to start delivering some of the total $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus support, including stimulus checks. Administration officials have said a large number of Americans could receive their checks before the end of the month since the Internal Revenue Service, which is tasked with implementing the program, has delivered such aid in the past.

Other elements of the sweeping law may prove much tougher to implement, as the U.S. government must grapple with new, complex mandates to deliver it under a tight time frame. That includes some of the changes to unemployment benefits and the new payments to be provided to Americans who have children, meaning it could be weeks or months before some families start to see the full scope of support authorized under the law. The White House said this week it would task an official to oversee stimulus spending across government.

Its passage is offering an early economic jolt: Two airline giants, United Airlines and American Airlines, said this week they would cancel tens of thousands of layoffs as a result of aid they are set to receive under the stimulus law. The Metropolitan Transit Authority of New York, which oversees the city’s buses and trains, said the money would help them stave off layoffs and other service cuts in the face of a rapidly dwindling budget situation.