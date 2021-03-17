Now, Fed officials anticipate GDP could grow 6.5 percent and inflation will hit 2.4 percent by the end of the year. And a growing number of Fed policymakers also expect the economy to be healed enough to begin raising interest rates from near-zero in 2023.

It’s a drastically different outlook than just one year ago, when the Fed convened an emergency meeting and announced its most dramatic move since the 2008 financial crisis: slashing interest rates and buying up hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds. Shutdowns froze the American economy, and millions of jobs vanished within a matter of weeks.

At the conclusion of two days of policy meetings on Wednesday, the Fed did not raise rates or pair back its bond purchases, a sign that the economy has yet to heal. Some 9 million jobs, and likely more, are still missing from the labor force. Entire industries, like hospitality and entertainment, cannot be revived until the pandemic is under control.

“Following a moderation in the pace of the recovery, indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak,” according to a statement released after this week’s Fed meeting.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell now has a big short-term problem. Interest rates are rising sharply already, which is worrying Wall Street investors. And some economists are warning of price increases as many Americans make use of their $1,400 stimulus checks and plan to spend big on vacations and entertainment once the pandemic ends.

Powell must convince Wall Street that any price increase would be temporary and that they won’t lead to widespread or persistent inflation. But it’s uncharted territory, one that could pose the first test of the Fed’s new commitment to letting the economy run hot for longer before it raises rates.

Since inflation has failed to reach the Fed’s 2 percent target for years, the central bank actually wants some temporary overshoot. But economists say sticking to that message could be made more difficult if bond markets or stocks prices react poorly.

Powell is scheduled to speak at a 2:30 p.m. ET news conference.

“It’s not that the Fed hasn’t tried” to relay this message, wrote Cornerstone Macro’s Roberto Perli and Benson Durham in a Tuesday analyst report. But “It’s hard for investors to ignore decades of experience and take the Fed at its word that it really has changed … We suspect it will take evidence that the Fed won’t raise rates in the face of rising inflation to fully persuade investors.

The last time Fed leaders released projections in mid-December, the outlook for the economy and public health crisis was much different. Holiday-season travel sent covid cases surging. And it was unclear when or whether Congress and the Trump White House would pass another stimulus package, even as Powell repeatedly urged for much fiscal spending.

Trump ultimately signed a roughly $900 billion relief package days after Christmas. And just last week, President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion covid relief bill into law — the result of Democrats’ push to go big on a relief package.

That latest package — known as the American Rescue Plan — drastically changed economists’ expectations of how quickly the economy can return to its pre-pandemic strength. Goldman Sachs is now forecasting U.S. GDP to grow 8 percent this year in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago , marking the fastest increase in almost 60 years. Major companies, including American Airlines and United Airlines, said they would cancel tens of thousands of planned layoffs.

After the signing of the American Rescue Plan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expected the country “could reach full employment by as soon as next year.”

At the same time, the flood of cash from the latest stimulus bill has some economists warning that such precipitous growth could harm the economy by kick-starting a dangerous cycle of inflation. Their concern is that the economy will overheat and prices will rise, forcing the Fed to raise interest rates and risk another recession.

Wall Street is also betting on soaring economic growth. Bond yields have risen sharply over the past month, which some investors see as evidence that inflation is likely to materialize. According to the latest Bank of America survey of global fund managers, covid is no longer the biggest “tail risk.” Higher than expected inflation is.

Powell and other Fed leaders say there is no reason to expect inflation will spiral out of control. It is possible there could be “some upward pressure on prices," Powell has said, as Americans receive stimulus aid and gradually return to normal life.

But Fed officials say those dynamics will be temporary, and that they will not translate to widespread, sustained inflation.

Even with the improved economic outlook, the Fed has a high bar before it considers raising rates. Powell has said there needs to be substantial progress in the labor market. And inflation would have to be on track to meet and exceed the Fed’s annual 2 percent target before rates go up. Inflation has failed to hit that target for years.