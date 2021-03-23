But their sunnier forecast is paired with reminders that at least 9.5 million jobs are still missing from the labor force and that a fully healed economy depends on getting the pandemic under control.

“We welcome this progress, but will not lose sight of the millions of Americans who are still hurting, including lower-wage workers in the services sector, African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups that have been especially hard hit,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee.

Yellen and Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

The economic outlook has significantly improved over the past few months, buoyed by the passage of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and more widespread vaccinations. Millions of Americans are seeing $1,400 stimulus checks hit their bank accounts. The Fed projects the U.S. economy will grow at its fastest pace in four decades this year, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.5 percent.

Still, there are plenty of challenges to getting the sprawling stimulus law out the door. In prepared testimony, Yellen noted that earlier rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program often didn’t reach the country’s smallest businesses, especially those in rural and low-income areas. Rental assistance was frequently tied up in red tape. Many Americans still haven’t received their stimulus checks.

“And all this is just a fraction of Treasury’s work,” Yellen told the committee. “There are so many more relief programs, including one that will provide $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. Implementing all of it is more complicated than it sounds.”

Meanwhile, many Republican lawmakers, Wall Street investors and prominent economists are worried that the economy won’t be able to absorb a massive stimulus package and post-pandemic consumer spending, pushing prices rapidly upward. Their worry is that dangerous cycles of inflation will force the Fed to hike interest rates, triggering a new recession.

“It’s clear we’re in a very different place than where we were last March,” said Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee. “Economic projections are increasingly positive. Despite those facts, Democrats still chose to muscle through their partisan spending package. With the addition of $1.9 trillion, there’s been a great deal of debate about what will happen with this amount of liquidity in financial markets."