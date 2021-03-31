Biden’s proposal invests $213 billion to build and retrofit more than 2 million homes. The plan would build and rehabilitate more than 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income home buyers and invest $40 billion to improve public housing.

Biden’s proposal aims to deliver universal broadband, including to more than 35 percent of rural Americans who currently lack access.

The plan invests $111 billion to replace the country’s lead pipes and service lines. The effort would reduce lead exposure in 400,000 schools and childcare facilities and improve the safety of drinking water.

The proposal calls for $100 billion to upgrade and build new public schools. It also invests $12 billion in community college infrastructure and $25 billion to upgrade child care facilities.

The plan would put $16 billion toward hundreds of thousands of jobs plugging oil and gas wells and reclaiming abandoned coal, hardrock and uranium mines. Jobs would also be created to lay transmission lines.

Biden is proposing $18 billion to modernize Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics, and $10 billion to revamp federal buildings.