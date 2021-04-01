Republicans have already balked at Biden’s sprawling initiative since its introduction on Wednesday, leveling particularly fierce criticism at tax hikes on businesses that would reverse much of their 2017 tax law.

AD

“Let’s work together, and see if there’s a way for us to deliver this. In the end, let me be clear, the president was elected to do a job. And part of that job is to get this country ready to win the future. That’s what he’s going to do,” Klain told Politico. “We intend to deliver.”

AD

Lawmakers of both parties have traditionally supported infrastructure investments, but Republicans have never backed the extent of clean energy policies or tax hikes Biden’s new plan entails. If Republicans unify in opposing the measure, Democrats could pass it through the Senate with their narrow majority through a parliamentary procedure called budget reconciliation that allows them to avoid the 60-vote threshold necessary to end a filibuster. The 100-seat Senate is split 50-50 between lawmakers who caucus with Democrats and Republicans, though Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

The comments from Biden’s chief of staff mark the beginning of the difficult legislative wrangling expected to ensue for months over the White House’s major domestic policy initiative. Biden’s American Jobs Plan would devote more than $600 billion to America’s physical infrastructure, such as its roads, bridges and highways; about $400 billion in clean energy credits; more than $200 billion to housing; and hundreds of billions to fixing the nation’s electric grid, high-speed broadband, and lead water pipes, among other measures.

Congressional Republicans have panned the plan as full of wasteful spending and damaging to American businesses. Biden’s plan would raise at least $2 trillion in taxes, by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and bringing the global minimum tax to 21 percent, among other tax increases.

AD

AD

Speaking in Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) blasted the proposed tax increases on Thursday as a “big mistake." While GOP lawmakers support new infrastructure investments, McConnell said Congress could not afford to “whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more.”

“I think that package they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side,” he said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the senior Republican on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, similarly blasted the president’s new infrastructure proposal as a “clear attempt to transform the economy by advancing progressive priorities in an unprecedented way.”

AD

"The proposal would aggressively drive down the use of traditional energy resources and eliminate good-paying jobs in West Virginia and across the country,” she added in a statement. “Perhaps worst of all, it would burden the American economy with tax increases as our country attempts to recover from economic hardship.”

During the debate over the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, Biden and other White House officials rankled congressional Republicans by saying the plan was bipartisan because it enjoyed support among GOP voters. No Republican in either the House or Senate supported the measure. Klain suggested reprising a similar argument over the infrastructure plan.

AD

“We know it has bipartisan support in the country; so we’ll try our best to get bipartisan support in Washington,” Klain said. Klain said “you can go any given week to any Rotary Club in America and find elected leaders at every level of government” who support rebuilding the nation’s lead pipes and other infrastructure.