The Department of Treasury on Wednesday outlined an aggressive set of tax increases on businesses to raise about $2.5 trillion over 15 years. These changes, if approved by Congress, would be meant to offset the jobs and infrastructure package Biden wants to enact into law.

In a 19-page report, Treasury officials called for more than a half-dozen tax measures affecting U.S. firms, including an increase in the corporate tax rate and subjecting the overseas earnings of businesses to higher tax rates. These tax proposals are likely to prove the most controversial element of Biden’s infrastructure legislation, and have already drawn criticism from both congressional Republicans and some Democrats.

Biden has defended the proposed tax hikes as necessary to pay for his more than $2 trillion jobs proposal, which would devote hundreds of billions of dollars to repairing America’s infrastructure and supporting clean energy technology, among myriad other measures. Unlike the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that passed in March, the cost of which was almost entirely added to the national debt, the White House has said it will seek to pay for the infrastructure plan through tax hikes on businesses and corporations.

Fifty-five corporations saw zero federal tax liability in 2020, according to a report this week by Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think-tank. The amount of corporate tax revenue raised by the government has fallen from above 2 percent of U.S. Gross Domestic Product before the GOP tax law to half that, the Treasury report says.

“Here you have 51 or 52 corporations of the Fortune 500 haven’t paid a single penny in taxes for three years. Come on, man. Let’s get real,” Biden said earlier this week, after walking off Marine One.

The centerpiece of the plan is increasing the corporate rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, after President Trump’s 2017 tax law cut it from 35 percent to 21 percent. Still, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), whose vote the White House may need to approve the measure, has balked at that proposal. Manchin said he and other centrist Senate Democrats would insist on lowering the number to 25 percent.

The report released by Treasury also details more than $700 billion in new government revenue through revamping America’s international tax system. In particular, the plan would increase the global minimum tax paid by U.S. firms operating abroad from about 13 percent to 21 percent. It would also repeal provisions from the Republican tax law that the Biden administration says encourages outsourcing of U.S. manufacturing and production. Biden’s plans in these areas have been sharply criticized by American business groups and congressional Republicans.

“What the president proposed this week is not an infrastructure bill,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said earlier this month. “It’s a huge tax increase, for one thing. And it’s a tax increase on small businesses, on job creators in the United States of America.”

The Treasury report included an analysis showing a rising share of income from multinational corporations ending up in tax havens, along with data showing only a handful of countries in the world collect less revenue from corporations than the U.S.

Conservatives have called these measures misleading. Donald Schneider, who served as chief economist to Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee said the revenue declines are overstated due to temporary provisions in the GOP tax law. Schneider said the analysis also miss the rise in pass-through entities, which make the fall in corporate revenue appear larger than it actually is.

The administration has countered with estimates from Moody’s showing the spending from Biden’s infrastructure proposal would grow the economy by about 1.6 percent. The Treasury plan also calls for beefing up corporate tax enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service; shifting subsidies for fossil fuel production to clean energy production; and pushing a global minimum tax through international negotiations.