“Let me be clear. These funds could not come at a more critical time," Fudge said.

The former Ohio congresswoman appeared over Zoom with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The grants, which must be spent by 2030, can also be used for non-congregate shelter, such as hotel and motel rooms, for people who are homeless. The money will be allocated through a Housing and Urban Development program designed to create affordable housing for low-income families.

This $5 billion in grants is the first of two funding streams to address homelessness in the American Rescue Plan. In the coming weeks, Fudge expects to announce how additional money for emergency housing vouchers will be allocated.

While these dollars deliver near-term relief to homeless individuals and families and those at risk of losing their homes, Fudge said Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, unveiled last week, would bring additional funding necessary to end homelessness and housing instability. Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan would include $213 billion for housing programs, including $40 billion to improve public housing.

With additional funding, Fudge said that even more communities across the country will have the resources to provide homes to people who have had to endure the coronavirus pandemic without one.

The nation’s homeless population grew to 580,000 individuals, up 2 percent from the previous year, according to HUD’s latest count, taken on a single night in January 2020.

The number, released last month, does not factor in the impact of the pandemic when millions of Americans lost their jobs, fell behind on rent and faced the possibility of eviction despite state and federal moratoriums. Most at risk of being evicted are Black and Latino households, according to multiple studies.

“We know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse," Fudge said. While Americans were told to stay safe by staying at home last year, more than half a million could not do so because they did not have a home, she said.

Fudge, in a White House press briefing last month, said she expects to use the $5 billion to get as many as 130,000 homeless people off the streets over the next 12 to 18 months.

Much of the money will target communities in California, New York, Florida and Texas. More than half of all people experiencing homelessness live in those four states, according to the 2020 count. One in four homeless individuals in the country lived in either New York City or Los Angeles.