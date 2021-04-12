Biden plans to gather with lawmakers including Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), her GOP counterpart. The panel plays a critical role in congressional debates around railroads and broadband internet access, which form a critical portion of the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), meanwhile, belong to a separate panel of House lawmakers actively consideration legislation to fund and improve the nation’s highways and roadways while implementing new programs to reduce carbon emissions. They will also attend the meeting.

The White House gathering marks a period of intense outreach on the part of the Biden administration, which deputized cabinet leaders including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg earlier month to sell the package known as the American Jobs Plan to congressional lawmakers and local government officials nationwide.

The president himself has insisted the White House intends to be bipartisan and hopes to adopt a law with GOP support, given the broad political appeal in addressing the country’s infrastructure needs. But the administration has signaled it does not have a tolerance for endless negotiations, opening the door for Democrats to act on their own, much as they did with the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package they secured in March.

With infrastructure, the pathways to passage grew increasingly complicated last week. Republican lawmakers blasted Biden’s proposal for its scope, arguing that programs to tackle climate change and social issues including child care did not belong in an infrastructure package. Party leaders also took great issue with its roughly $2 trillion price tag and the accompany tax increases Biden has put forward to pay for it, prompting Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) to predict that Republicans are disinclined to support it in its current form.

Some Democrats, including key centrist Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, raised their own objections with the tax hikes, which would raise the corporate rate to 28 percent from 21 percent. But Manchin also sounded a key political warning at the Biden administration last week: He urged Democrats against relying on an arcane legislative maneuver known as reconciliation to advance infrastructure reform with only 51 votes.