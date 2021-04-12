The resulting deficit is the third largest ever in American history, Treasury officials said, eclipsed only by April and June of last year — when the U.S. authorized larger levels of emergency spending to head off the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The monthly deficit had contracted relative to the summer months as federal spending expired and the U.S. economy began to heal.

Over the first six months of the current fiscal year, the government’s budget deficit has reached $1.7 trillion, a massive sum. America’s annual deficit hit $3.1 trillion in 2020, an all-time high that far surpassed the previous record of $1.4 trillion, which came in 2009 during the depths of the Great Recession. Democrats and Republicans authorized much of the emergency spending last year as a way to try and stop an economic collapse. They are at odds, though, over spending levels in 2021.

The government has to borrow money to cover deficits, and it does this by issuing debt. Interest rates are relatively low, which has made it cheaper to borrow, but the federal debt has grown markedly in the past year.

Most of the new stimulus payments have already been sent out and are reflected in the March data. Still, budget experts say higher-than-usual deficit totals are likely to continue for the rest of the year. On a call with reporters, Treasury officials noted that all the funding from last year’s Cares Act and the rescue plan had not yet been allocated.