Republicans also have pledged to narrow their efforts to include only things they consider traditional infrastructure, like roads and bridges, while jettisoning the corporate tax increases that Biden has endorsed as a way to finance the package.

The working proposal is the product of a group of 10 Republicans, including Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Mitt Romney (Utah.) and Bill Cassidy (La.), who hinted at the package’s emergence during interviews over the past day. It comes as Biden continues to an outreach campaign to GOP lawmakers in the hopes of crafting a bipartisan compromise over the signature element of his economic agenda.

Romney told reporters Wednesday the moderates’ effort is in “early stages,” though he said Republicans would discuss it on Thursday. Romney also signaled that party leaders could eventually try and engage with 10 centrist-leaning Democrats in order to broaden their coalition.

The same bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers had previously helped break a congressional logjam over coronavirus aid last year. But moderate GOP members of Congress felt spurned after the White House secured the adoption of a $1.9 trillion stimulus last month without heeding their input, prompting the bloc to issue a statement this week criticizing the Biden administration for its approach to the debate.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Capito said she expects a GOP proposal to be ready “hopefully soon.”

She said the plan is likely to track along the lines of the proposal she shared earlier in the day during a television appearance on CNBC, when she said the “sweet spot” for infrastructure reform is around $600 to $800 billion. She had explained that most of the money would go towards roads and bridges and not items many Republicans allege are unrelated to infrastructure, such as care for the elderly and school repairs.

Romney later said $800 billion may be “a little high,” though he said the proposal would include funding for highways, railways, airports, water and sewer systems and internet connectivity. The GOP lawmaker said he hopes to finance it through fees on the users of those services, an idea Democrats generally have opposed.