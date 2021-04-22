A bloc of Senate Republicans prepare their own infrastructure plan as Biden tries to ramp up outreach
The plan backed by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) and other GOP lawmakers who hold key committee posts puts their funds towards repairing roads, highways and bridges, upgrading aging water pipes and improving airports, sea ports and broadband connectivity. In doing so, the GOP plan takes a more narrow view of infrastructure reform than Biden, who has sought to proffer major investments in other areas of the economy, including schools and elder care.
Republicans also recommend recovering the costs of their spending through fees imposed on those who use the infrastructure. That could potentially include new charges on the owners of electric vehicles, though GOP lawmakers said they also hoped to cover some of the spending by repurposing other unused federal funds.
The plan includes no new tax increases on U.S. corporations, unlike Biden’s proposal, which financed infrastructure reforms through a partial change to the cuts imposed under former President Trump.
The new GOP plan as introduced is unlikely to win much favor among Democrats in Congress and the White House, as Biden has firmly maintained he will not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 per year. Raising the gas tax, for example, threatens to violate the pledge, at least in spirit, and the president has indicated he does not support the idea.
But the Republican counter-offer still sets the parameters for further negotiations between the parties. It comes as Biden continues to huddle with blocs of key lawmakers in the Capitol in an attempt to solicit the sort of bipartisan compromise that eluded the White House as it secured passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan earlier this year.