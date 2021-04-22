The early warning comes a day after Senate Republicans gathered to adopt their conference’s guiding rules for this session of Congress. Unanimously, the GOP members agreed to a non-binding yet symbolic statement that they would not raise the debt ceiling unless lawmakers also cut slashed by a similar amount or made other structural changes to government programs.
Senate Republicans agreed to stake the position at the request of Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), who regularly has joined other Republicans in blasting Biden and his Democratic allies for seeking major spending increases, including as part of $2 trillion infrastructure reform plan.
The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow to finance its obligations. Congress suspended the limit through June 2021, at which point lawmakers must vote to suspend it again or raise the amount — or eventually risk an unprecedented default that would carry catastrophic consequences for the global economy.
Under Trump, Republican lawmakers did not demand spending cuts as they raised the debt ceiling several times, even as the former president shelled out massive sums to fund his priorities, including the military. But the GOP historically has sought to use the debt as leverage in political fights against Democrats, at one point putting the country at risk of default under former President Barack Obama in order to secure a decade of caps on domestic spending.