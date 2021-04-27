More than 80 House Democrats asked the Biden administration on Monday to include a massive expansion to Medicare in his families plan, an idea that the White House is not expected to address. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) unveiled legislation in recent days that urges the White House to go further on education, seeking to eliminate tuition for most Americans at public colleges. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (N.Y.) on Tuesday led a broad swath of Democrats in calling on the president to spend $700 billion on child care and early learning, far more than Biden is expected to endorse.