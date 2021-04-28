Biden’s plan would direct $200 billion to free, universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year olds.

It also would allot $109 billion to cover two years of free community college.

Still unclear is how the administration arrives at its math, and how long it would take for all preschoolers or community college students to be eligible for “universal” schooling.

The proposal also would invest $85 billion in Pell grants. And it would increase the maximum Pell grant award by roughly $1,400, a 20 percent increase, which is short of Biden’s campaign pledge to double the grants but helps students at all schools on the basis of financial need.

The plan sets aside additional funding to strengthen college retention rates. It also subsidizes tuition for students whose families earn less than $125,000 and who are enrolled in historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.