Biden has proposed more than $4 trillion in additional spending programs that would be infused into the economy over the course of the decade. The White House says those programs are paid for with new taxes. Those tax hikes could in theory reduce their inflationary impact, because the government would be taking out about as much money out of the economy as it is putting in. But the administration has proposed levying those taxes on corporations and high-income Americans, meaning the hikes may do little to slow economic demand because the rich spend a smaller proportion of their income than do recipients of the new federal programs.