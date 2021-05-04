Yellen’s remarks created further pressure on the S&P 500, which was already down for the day, leading it to fall by more than 1.25 percent in midday trading. The tech-heavy NASDAQ was down more than 2.5 percent, although markets have been at recent highs.
“It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy does not overheat, even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy,” Yellen said. “It could cause some very modest increases in interest rates to get that reallocation, but these are investments our economy needs to be competitive and to be productive.”
Her comments suggest that the Biden administration could look to the Federal Reserve, which Yellen once led, to try and cool down the economy if their agenda is completely adopted by Congress. During the Trump administration, President Donald Trump pressured the Fed to lower interest rates to combat economic fallout from his trade agenda.
Inflation in recent months has emerged as a potential concern among leading economists, prompting an extensive White House review. Analysts have also noted the delicate balance the Biden administration is trying to strike.
“US policymakers are testing the limits of Goldilocks-they are trying to heat up the economy as fast as possible without generating serious inflation,” economists from Bank of America Global Research wrote in a recent note.
The federal government has pumped trillions of dollars in emergency spending into the U.S. economy since last year, including President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which passed in March. Some analysts fear this surge in cash will lead consumer demand to outstrip supply, bidding up prices in a way that hurts many Americans.
The Federal Reserve does have ways to address inflation in their toolkit, but there have not been major concerns about it for decades. For example, Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell has not indicated that near-term government spending increases could suddenly lead to a big inflation concern.
“We’ve been living in a world of strong deflationary pressures - around the world, really - for a quarter of a century, and we don’t think that a one-time surge in spending leading to temporary price increases would disrupt that," Powell told Congress in March.
If inflation rises rapidly and prices move too high, the Fed could move to raise interest rates to essentially slow the economy down. The most extreme recent example of this was in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the Fed raised its main interest rate benchmark to 20 percent in an effort to address inflation. High interest rates can also have other affects on the economy, leading to high unemployment and cash-flow problems for businesses.
The first quarter report on economic growth, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis last week, said that prices grew at a 3.5 percent annualized rate in the first quarter and are up 1.7 percent from a year earlier. For now, inflation has primarily spiked only in specific sectors, such as the housing and lumber markets, as suppliers struggle to catch up with a surge in consumer demand. The most commonly measured metric for aggregate inflation has remained in check, at least up to this point.
Biden has proposed more than $4 trillion in additional spending programs that would be infused into the economy over the course of the decade. The White House says those programs are paid for with new taxes. Those tax hikes could in theory reduce their inflationary impact, because the government would be taking out about as much money out of the economy as it is putting in. But the administration has proposed levying those taxes on corporations and high-income Americans, meaning the hikes may do little to slow economic demand because the rich spend a smaller proportion of their income than do recipients of the new federal programs.
After contracting sharply last year, the economy appears poised to grow rapidly in 2021. But the economic recovery has been uneven so far. The stock market is at near-record highs, but millions of Americans remain unemployed, and some parts of the economy are having a hard time snapping back to pre-pandemic levels. The rental car industry, for example, cannot meet demand because it shed many of its vehicles last year. Similarly, prices on some commodities have risen sharply, raising the threat of inflation, and there is a shortage of computer chips, impacting a range of businesses.
Still, the market impact of Yellen’s remarks on markets may prove short-lived. Nicole Tanenbaum, partner and chief financial strategist at Chequers Financial Management, said investors may be overreacting to Yellen’s remarks and that the market should be buoyed by the pace of vaccinations and broader reopening of the U.S. economy.
“Some of these comments exacerbate inflation concerns,” Tanenbaum said. “But some of these fears are overblown and what investors should focus on is that this is really reflective of a reopening economy and a more robust earnings outlook.”
Still, others are second-guessing the treasury secretary’s remarks. Marshall Steinbaum, an economist at the University of Utah, said it was “irresponsible” for Yellen to discuss interest rate hikes when wage growth remained sluggish and millions of Americans remained out of work.
Yellen faced criticism for raising interest rates when she served as chair of the Federal Reserve under the Obama administration, a decision many Fed officials later said was a mistake. Yellen herself later said the Fed “misjudged” the strength of the labor market.
“It’s way too soon to talk about inflation. Let’s wait until there’s actually evidence of any,” Steinbaum said. “It’s justifiable to talk about when we see wage increases higher than inflation, and we haven’t come close to that.”
Rachel Siegel and Tony Romm contributed reporting to this article.