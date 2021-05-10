In remarks in the East Room, Biden reiterated that the administration disputes GOP claims that April’s disappointing jobs data, released Friday, shows that unemployment benefits are too generous and causing workers to stay home rather than rejoin the workforce. And the White House did not announce a departure from prior policy on unemployment benefits. Still, the president’s remarks suggest that the White House is sensitive to the growing political criticisms over their handling of the issue. Several GOP-run states are moving to cut the unemployment benefits on their own.
“We’re going to make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment," Biden said in remarks in the East Room. "There are a few covid-19 related exceptions ... But otherwise that’s the law.”
The White House has been forced on the defensive over some worrisome economic news this month, with the April jobs report showing a slowdown in the pace of job gains. Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have argued the supplemental unemployment benefits approved by Biden in March is discouraging workers from rejoining the workforce and stalling the recovery. Democrats and the president have responding by cautioning patience and pointing to other factors, such as ongoing concerns about covid and the lack of available childcare for working parents. Employment of women fell in April, while female labor-force participation also slipped.
Biden’s new message on Monday was aimed primarily to demonstrate how the unemployment system works and underscore that the White House does not believe the benefits are to blame for the labor shortage, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly. States waived their work requirements for unemployment benefits at the start of the pandemic, but 39 of them have already or are planning to soon reimpose them.
The White House also sees this week as an important gauge for whether Biden can gain any bipartisan support for his $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan -- which comes in addition to a $1.8 trillion proposal for expanding services like child care, education, and paid leave. Biden is hosting the four top congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday, and he’s holding a meeting with a half dozen Senate Republicans on Thursday, as he makes one of the most concerted efforts at winning Republican votes since he took office.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week that he was 100 percent focused “on stopping this new administration,” but on Sunday he told a PBS station in Kentucky that he could support up to $800 billion in infrastructure spending. Biden is also meeting privately on Monday with two more moderate Democrats who are vital to his efforts, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). Manchin has expressed concern over Biden’s proposed level of spending as well as the White House’s push to raise corporate tax rates.
This week will test Biden’s ability to keep his party united, as he also attempts to convince Republicans to support some of his proposals. He has frequently pledged to unite the country, and usher in a more bipartisan era, but none of his major plans have attracted any Republican votes. And while White House aides often point to public polling to show that his plans have support from Republican voters, they are eager to also show that he can also win over GOP lawmakers.