Other complications have emerged. Democrats primarily from high-cost cities on the coasts have taken aim at a limit on how much in state and local taxes Americans can deduct on their annual federal returns. That limit was created by the 2017 GOP tax law. Democratic lawmakers including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) and Tom Suozzi (N.Y.) have pledged there would be “no deal” unless the White House and Congress repealed the cap. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news conference in April that the administration is open to discussing the matter. If the White House bends to Gottheimer and Suozzi to secure a deal, its would have to find as much as $300 billion in tax hikes on the rich or businesses elsewhere, jettison key parts of the spending package or add the cost to the national debt.