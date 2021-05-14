Much like the House, the Senate similarly has opened its doors for earmarks this year. Democrats led by Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the chamber’s top appropriator, announced his plans in April, though Republicans have sent mixed signals about the extent of their participation. In gathering last month to adopt their party’s rules, Republicans ultimately did not vote to lift a longtime ban on earmarks. Yet the conference’s regulations are not binding, meaning lawmakers can seek project funding anyway — something that some Senate Republicans already said they would do.