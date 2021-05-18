In Washington, McCarthy recently met with Biden to discuss infrastructure, even as he’s attacked Democrats’ proposals and focused on ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her role in House GOP leadership after her opposition to Trump made her an outcast. After briefly criticizing the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, McCarthy has returned to form as a Trump apologist and booster, a stance he appears to consider necessary to retain his leadership role in the GOP. McCarthy is already one of the most powerful Republican politicians in the country; elevation to House speaker would place him second in the line of succession to the presidency.