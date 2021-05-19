Despite the unease, Rettig appears likely to keep his job for now and may even serve out the remainder of his term, which is scheduled to end November 2022. He has acted the part of enthusiastic bureaucrat, making statements that reflect what Democrats in Congress want to hear and not sending any signals that he will flinch at the directives. Some Democrats fear removing Rettig would embroil the tax agency in a political controversy, which proved a major headache for the Obama administration. Keeping a Trump-appointee at the helm insulates them from charges of weaponizing the IRS for partisan reasons and from assuming responsibility for its dysfunction, the people said.