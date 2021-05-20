Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis estimated the changes could bring in an additional $700 billion in tax collections over the next decade, as well as $1.6 trillion in the decade after that. Treasury said on Thursday that the current tax gap is approximately $600 billion per year, although Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig recently said the number could exceed $1 trillion per year. Even partially closing that gulf could go a long way to paying for Biden’s spending proposals, which include trillions of dollars for infrastructure, childcare, manufacturing, and other domestic spending priorities.
“At the crux of these proposals is a commitment to revitalizing tax enforcement,” Treasury’s paper states. “Working to close the tax gap reflects a commitment to ending our two-tiered tax system, one where most American workers pay their full obligations, but high earners who accrue income from opaque sources often do not.”
Treasury’s estimates face skepticism from many tax experts, and some of their new enforcement mechanisms could face political blowback among congressional lawmakers. Treasury’s plan states that audit rates “will not rise relative to recent years” for those earning under $400,000 per year, which is in line with the president’s campaign pledge not to raise taxes on middle-class taxpayers but may blunt the effectiveness of Treasury’s plan. Ramping up IRS enforcement is seen as politically easier than other measures, such as raising taxes, but will expose the administration to criticisms of basing their plans on estimates that are more rosy than is realistic.
In particular, the administration’s estimates may face skepticism from the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper for congressional legislation. The CBO has said similar ideas to increase IRS enforcement could raise hundreds of billions of dollars but not the kind of money the administration is banking on. The Penn Wharton Budget Model has found the administration’s IRS plan would raise less than $500 billion. Administration officials told reporters on Thursday that they recognized the difficulties of getting the plan through Congress. Treasury previously released a summary of its IRS enforcement proposal as a way to pay for Biden’s “American Families Plan,” one of the White House’s two main domestic spending priorities.
“I think there is no way under the sun they can get $700 billion. They will be very pleased if they get $250 billion,” said Doug Holtz-Eakin, a Republican policy analyst and former director of the CBO. “This is just completely unrealistic.”
The key part of the tax compliance proposal is to increase the size of the IRS budget by about $80 billion over a decade, nearly increasing its size by 50 percent. That funding would go to dramatically increase the number of IRS agents and personnel, after the tax agency’s budget was cut by roughly 20 percent due to changes pushed by congressional Republicans.
The second key proposal is to strengthen requirements surrounding what banks must tell the IRS about their customers. The IRS would then use the additional information provided by the banks to “better target enforcement activities,” Treasury said Thursday, a measure in particular aimed at improving voluntary compliance through a deterrence effect.
The third and fourth parts of the plan involve overhauling the outdated IRS technology -- some of which dates back to the 1960s -- so it is better at identifying tax evasion, as well as new penalties on tax preparers who “commit or abet” tax fraud.
Treasury says its plan would lead to the hiring and retention of 5,000 new enforcement personnel. It would also target cryptocurrencies as part of its enhanced reporting requirements, with cryptocurrencies required to provide the IRS with more financial information. The reporting requirements would affect businesses receiving cryptocurrencies with a fair market value of more than $10,000.
It described cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies as a “significant concern,” adding that they had grown to $2 trillion in market capitalization.
“Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion,” the report said.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had been extremely volatile this year, with some rocketing in value only to slide markedly and suddenly.
Treasury officials have emphasized that their efforts are aimed at reversing the decline in scrutiny of particularly high-income taxpayers and businesses. Audit rates for corporations with more than $20 billion in assets fell from 98 percent in 2010 to 50 percent in 2018, Treasury’s report said. Taxpayers earning more than $10 million faced audit rates of 19 percent in 2010 but just 7 percent in 2018. Audit rates declined for taxpayers broadly, but the decline in audits for the rich was particularly pronounced.