Treasury’s estimates face skepticism from many tax experts, and some of their new enforcement mechanisms could face political blowback among congressional lawmakers. Treasury’s plan states that audit rates “will not rise relative to recent years” for those earning under $400,000 per year, which is in line with the president’s campaign pledge not to raise taxes on middle-class taxpayers but may blunt the effectiveness of Treasury’s plan. Ramping up IRS enforcement is seen as politically easier than other measures, such as raising taxes, but will expose the administration to criticisms of basing their plans on estimates that are more rosy than is realistic.