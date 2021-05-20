Federal officials have been reviewing whether they could mandate that states continue paying their unemployed workers, preserving a series of coronavirus stimulus programs dating to last spring. That includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides weekly aid to self-employed workers and others who labor on behalf of gig economy companies such as Uber.
But Labor Department officials have come to believe that the government cannot legally force states to administer these benefits, according to two people briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations. Nor can Washington circumvent Republican governors by administering unemployment checks on its own or through cooperating agencies in other states, the sources said.
A more formal determination on the matter from the Labor Department is expected soon.
Even if the Labor Department had the authority, the agency probably would face significant legal and logistical hurdles in distributing the aid swiftly, one of the officials said. The federal government most likely cannot erect a system to review unemployment claims and dole out weekly sums before the stimulus aid is set to expire in early September — a complex task involving a web of technology and personnel that has flummoxed many state agencies despite decades of experience.
The Labor Department’s analysis probably will disappoint lawmakers including Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who over the past week have called on the agency to ensure those who are out of work don’t face further financial hardship. Labor advocates similarly had pushed the Biden administration to take action, arguing that it has the legal obligation and ability to continue administering PUA because of the wording in the stimulus law, known as the Cares Act, that authorized it.
Instead, federal officials believe that any solution probably must come from Congress, where Republicans have argued that months of generous federal aid have deterred people from returning to work. The political obstacles mean there is little recourse left for the approximately 3.4 million Americans nationwide who stand to see their checks slashed starting in June. The numbers could further change when the U.S. government reports its latest claims information on Thursday.
The financial burden could fall hardest on nearly 2.3 million workers who are at risk of seeing their benefits eliminated entirely. That includes Americans who have been out of work for so long that they have exhausted state aid as well as those who are self-employed, who traditionally cannot collect unemployment checks. The number probably will change in the weeks before GOP-led states implement the cuts starting in June and July, months before the programs were supposed to expire.
In explaining their terminations, Republican governors nationwide have pointed to lower-than-expected hiring numbers in April as evidence of a worker shortage. Major business groups have sided with them, as organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce contend that high unemployment payments are to blame — and have in response called on Congress to roll back the benefits.
The White House, for its part, maintains that the unemployment stimulus aid has not contributed to a crunch in hiring. Democrats and labor experts say the market instead is far more complicated: Some Americans are reluctant to return to workplaces they see as unsafe or jobs they consider to be underpaid, for example, while others have struggled to find adequate child care.