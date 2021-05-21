The White House has had multiple discussions with some Senate Republicans about Biden’s roughly $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, but they have not agreed on the scope of any plan or how to pay for it. And some of his proposals have also prompted internal divisions among Democrats, particularly over how to change the corporate tax code. Other ambitious Biden campaign pledges — from raising the estate tax to forgiving significant amounts of student debt — are also expected to be left out of the new budget plan, the people said. The budget is due out at the end of next week.