“This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president,” Psaki said.
But Republicans did not appear immediately swayed by the White House’s new spending target, according to two people familiar with the meeting who requested anonymity to describe a private conversation. One of the sources said the decrease is not as steep as it appears, reflecting efforts by the Biden administration to just shift spending to other legislative packages.
The White House also did not propose any changes to some of the more controversial elements of its infrastructure package, Psaki signaled at her daily news media briefing, including its plan to finance it through tax increases. GOP lawmakers have described Biden’s effort to raise rates on U.S. companies as a nonstarter.
The fresh wrinkles threatened to end the week on a disappointing political note after a flurry of recent negotiations between the White House and its Republican counterparts, which last met during an hour-long meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday. In that exchange, Senate Republicans presented their own revised figures that weren’t substantively different from their previous offer, either, people familiar with the matter said.
Biden, for his part, in recent days has strained to stress his own commitment to a bipartisan deal after advancing his last economic package — a roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan — without GOP support. Asked at the White House last week if he might accept a smaller price tag than he initially proposed, the president told reporters: “I’m prepared to compromise.”
But White House officials also have made clear they are just as prepared to try to advance infrastructure using only Democratic votes if they find the negotiations are taking too long. The administration has set an informal Memorial Day deadline by which it hopes to see progress on Biden’s jobs and infrastructure ambitions, injecting additional urgency into the talks given the Senate is set to depart Washington later next week.
The White House is expected to release additional details about its infrastructure counterproposal as soon as later today. The new plan is expected to lessen the money available for broadband, and reduce the money set aside for roads and bridges, to bring the president’s blueprint in line with the GOP plan, Psaki said. Research dollars have been removed from the effort as well, though much of that spending is already reflected in a science and technology bill currently under debate in the Senate.
For now, the total price tag reflects only one of myriad unresolved issues between the White House and its Republican counterparts over infrastructure. At the core of the dispute is a fight over what the term even means: GOP lawmakers suggest it should entail only “traditional” elements including roads, bridges, pipes, ports and broadband, while the White House has taken a more expansive view that includes social safety-net spending.
Much of the Tuesday afternoon meeting was also spent on trying to define precisely what infrastructure is to each side, as well as throwing out some fresh ideas on how to pay for it, senators said.
Administration officials, particularly Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, appeared receptive to GOP financing ideas such as spurring more private investments in public infrastructure projects, Republicans said. GOP senators also made the case that the administration could count infrastructure provisions in a separate legislative package currently on the Senate floor toward its broader, $2.3 trillion spending goal. But that likely won’t fly with Democrats.
Even as they haggle over the scope, however, Democrats and Republicans find themselves at an even greater impasse over how, exactly, to finance the final package. With broader talks underway, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is working with other Republicans and some Democrats on assembling a potential compromise around funding.
Romney said Thursday that he had spoken with Raimondo earlier that day and his group — which includes centrist and deal-minded members of both parties — will meet Monday evening to discuss the proposal further.
“I think we have a reasonable proposal,” Romney said. “We'll see if we can get support for it.”
Republicans, however, have labored to protect a series of tax cuts they see as their crowning economic achievement — and in recent days they have ratcheted up their opposition to Biden’s plan. Exiting the meeting with Biden last week, Blunt said the party’s lawmakers made clear to the president directly that the 2017 tax law marks a political red line for them — and that Biden and his top aides in response “clearly understand that would be something” they could not support.
In its place, GOP leaders have proposed to raise or impose new fees on those who use infrastructure. That could include an increase to the taxes Americans pay when they fill their cars up with gas, or new charges on those who own electric vehicles. But Democrats have soured to that plan, and the White House has indicated that it would violate Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on Americans who make under $400,000 a year.
Some of the lingering tensions were on display as the Senate Finance Committee convened its first hearing to consider infrastructure financing, a dispute for which there appears no immediate room for compromise. Republicans continued to maintain their support for user fees to finance infrastructure even as Democrats including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman of the panel, say the money should come from corporations that currently “are paying nothing.”
“It would be hard to get members of Congress to agree on the proper way to butter toast, but I think everybody understands the importance of upgrading infrastructure,” Wyden acknowledged at one point in the hearing. “The tough question with respect to infrastructure is how you go about paying for it.”
