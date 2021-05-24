Democrats and Republicans are racing to revise key components of an approximately $250 billion bill to boost U.S. science and technology, proffering a series of last-minute tweaks that threaten to dramatically alter the bipartisan measure — and set the tone of the Senate’s work in the months to come.ntry’s capability to produce technology such as semiconductors at a moment when the world is short on such chips, while helping to train a new generation of diverse scientists and researchers in these fields.