Federal Reserve officials are also exploring the potential advantages of a government-managed “digital dollar.” Central banks worldwide have begun to study whether to issue their own digital currency primarily in response to concerns that tech companies would ramp up their own private payment systems, such as Facebook’s diem, formerly known as Libra. But the development could have implications for cryptocurrency as well. Bob Hockett, a former Fed official now at Cornell University, said he has discussed with Treasury officials and other banking regulators the possibility for the United States to create a digital currency system that could ultimately undercut cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency got its name in part because the payments are encrypted in a way that makes them avoid detection, a technique that could be mimicked by central banks.