A “skinny” deal on infrastructure is expected to leave out the White House’s $400 billion plan on elder and disability care, which would aim to raise wages for millions of low-income workers and help older Americans at home. Romney said the group is also likely to leave out the Biden plan to build as many as 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Also unclear is the fate of the slew of other climate-related proposals in Biden’s original jobs plan that the GOP has strongly opposed. Those include ending federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies; partial electrification of the school bus fleet; tens of billions of dollars in climate “resilience” infrastructure; and $213 billion to update and retrofit more than 2 million American homes. Housing accounts for as much as 20 percent of carbon emissions nationwide.