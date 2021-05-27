The White House budget projects the U.S. economy will grow by about 5 percent in 2021, a very fast rate as the country rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Then it projects that the economy would grow at a slightly slower pace of 4.3 percent the next year before leveling off at around 2 percent for the rest of the decade. The deficit will go from 17 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2021 to 7.8 percent in 2022. The amount of outstanding federal debt will be larger than the entire U.S. economy throughout the rest of the decade, hitting 116 percent of all Gross Domestic Product in 2027. Taxes are projected to increase by more than $3 trillion over the decade, in line with what the president has proposed as part of his economic programs.