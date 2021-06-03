Under the White House approach, about 19 million doses will be shared with Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative to distribute vaccine doses around the globe. White House officials said that about 7 million doses would go to Asia, 6 million would go to Latin America and the Caribbean and 5 million would go to Africa, working with global partners like the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, the United States would directly share about 6 million doses with nations experiencing severe coronavirus outbreaks, including India, which has been hard-hit by the virus in recent weeks.
The Biden administration has been under pressure to share doses from the nation’s vaccine stockpile, particularly as the pandemic recedes in the United States while continuing to surge abroad. More than half of Americans have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine, according to The Washington Post’s tracker, compared to about one in 10 people globally.
“Importantly, we have secured enough vaccine supply for all Americans,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, touting the nation’s “best-in-class vaccination program” and saying that the Biden administration would ramp up efforts this month to get more Americans immunized. “We will continue to donate additional doses across the summer months as supply becomes available.”