Roughly 15 million Americans are currently receiving some federal unemployment benefits that will end under federal law on Sept. 6. The majority of these jobless workers receive these federal payments on top of base benefits awarded by the state. Roughly 6 million of them receive all of their unemployment benefits through new programs created by the federal government in response to the pandemic. These programs — intended for gig workers and independent contractors shut out of the state unemployment benefits — are also set to expire on Sept. 6. Psaki has said the administration is studying policy options for unemployed benefits for those gig workers. Biden’s comments about benefits expiring were about the supplemental $300 bonus, not the programs for gig workers and contractors.