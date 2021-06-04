The report showed economic progress as the nation rebounds from the coronavirus, with employers adding about 559,000 jobs in May as the vaccination campaign accelerates across the country. But the jobs report included some troubling signs as well, as roughly 8 million Americans remain out of work compared to before the pandemic. Initial hopes that the U.S. economy would rapidly recover all the lost ground from the pandemic have now all but fizzled, putting new pressure on policymakers to take further action.