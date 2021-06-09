The political dynamic has prompted some Democrats once again to ask whether it is time to eliminate the filibuster, which in effect would allow them to adopt major legislation in the Senate without working with Republicans or relying on arcane legislative maneuvers. Moderate Democrats have been reluctant to take the step, though, and one of the party’s pivotal swing votes, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), reiterated his firm refusal to weaken the filibuster in an opinion piece published over the weekend.