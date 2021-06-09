Previous provisions to enforce the 1968 Fair Housing Act’s requirement to “affirmatively further fair housing” were essentially toothless, according to multiple past assessments by a bipartisan commission, the Government Accountability Office and HUD. Before the 2015 rule, jurisdictions would essentially self-certify their compliance every few years, and their analyses of their efforts to assess and address fair housing concerns — if performed at all — were not reviewed by HUD, according to a 2018 lawsuit that fair housing advocates had filed against Carson and the agency after Trump officials suspended the rule. Last July, they replaced it.