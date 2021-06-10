About a half-dozen Democratic senators have warned this week against cutting a bipartisan deal on infrastructure that leaves out climate reform. Sen. Martin Heinrich (N.M.) said in an interview that he is skeptical of assurances that a narrow bipartisan infrastructure deal would be followed by a broader bill that includes climate initiatives. It is not clear whether Democratic centrists would be willing to approve a second major spending package with only Democratic votes after passing an approximately $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told The Washington Post he would reject a deal that did not address the climate crisis or raise taxes on multinational corporations.