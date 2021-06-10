At the same time, though, the new bipartisan Senate compromise is still less than the $2.2 trillion Biden initially endorsed in his package, called the American Jobs Plan, or the revised, roughly $1 trillion price tag he sought later in his last round of negotiations with the GOP. Biden has maintained that any infrastructure package should be premised almost entirely on new spending, and he has remained committed to a broader view of infrastructure than some Republicans support. And the president has held steadfastly against any financing mechanism that raises taxes on Americans who make under $400,000 annually. That could include even attempts to tie the gas tax to inflation, even as Romney this week maintained it is not a tax increase.