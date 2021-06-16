Fed leaders also moved up estimates for when interest rates could rise from near zero. Projections released after the Fed’s two-day policy meeting showed that the Fed now expects to make two rate increases by the end of 2023, sooner than previously expected.
The Federal Reserve and the White House are facing increasing criticism from the GOP and some economists that trillions of dollars of stimulus spending, combined with low interest rates and the Fed’s other economic supports, are now overheating and endangering the economy. Indeed, recent benchmarks have shown an increase in consumer prices. However, officials from the Fed and Biden administration say those increases are largely expected as the economy emerges from the sharp, pandemic-induced downturn, when prices had fallen.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responded to Republican lawmakers criticizing rising inflation on Wednesday, while testifying before a Senate committee hearing.
“As the economy is opening back up again, prices are now moving back toward normal levels in leisure, hospitality, airfare and the like. In most cases, prices remain below pre-pandemic levels -- but they’re rising, and that’s some of what’s going on here,” Yellen, the former fed chair said. “We’re going to monitor this very, very carefully.”
The Fed’s latest projections come as the central bank also wrestles with when to pull back on its support for the financial markets which helps the broader economy. As expected, the Fed kept interest rates near zero.
When it comes to inflation, the Fed faces a dilemma: It must prevent pandemic-era inflation from becoming permanent. And the Fed must make sure the labor market has time to heal before it moves to slow down the economy by raising interest rates.
Investors and economists are eager for any small signs that the Fed is more seriously looking to pare back its asset purchase program, which buys $120 billion in bonds every month. Fed leaders aren’t ready to pull back the support just yet. But there are plenty of questions about when and how the Fed begins to signal that it is more openly discussing a slow down.
In a statement released after the meeting, Fed officials said progress on vaccinations had helped reduce the spread of covid-19.
“Amid this progress and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened,” the statement read. “The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors.”
Inflation continued climb in May as prices rose 5 percent over last year. Policymakers say it’s temporary.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell will appear at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. E.T. How Powell describes the Fed’s views on inflation, the labor market and the asset purchase program will be crucial to decoding the Fed’s overall assessment of the economic recovery.
The Fed also improved its estimates for economic growth. Fed officials expect GDP to grow by 7 percent this year, compared to 6.5 percent, when the last set of projections were released in March. Fed officials kept their expectations for the unemployment rate consistent, at 4.5 percent by the end of 2021.
The Fed is expected to begin the lengthy process of winding down and “tapering” these asset purchases well before it lifts interest rates. But it’s unclear exactly when.
Powell and other Fed leaders hope those signs land gently. And they know the cost if there’s more of a thud. In 2013, then-Fed chair Ben Bernanke hinted at a wind down in asset purchases that the Fed began because of the Great Recession. A panic in the markets ensued, triggering the infamous “taper tantrum."
“Traditionally, changes to growth and inflation forecasts are front and center at [Fed policy] meetings,” wrote RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas in an analyst note earlier this week. “But given the unusual context of the post-pandemic economy, and the memory of the Fed around the damage caused by the 2013 taper tantrum, the focus of investors and other policymakers will be on the news conference and any hint of tapering.”
Prices rose by 5 percent in May compared with a year ago, and the steady climb weighs heavily on numerous debates in Washington. When the Fed released its last round of economic projections in March, policymakers expected inflation to rise 2.4 percent this year before settling down to 2 percent in 2022.
The Fed and Biden administration predict the rise in prices will be temporary, and that inflation will settle closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target as supply chains recalibrate and the economy has time to heal.
But Republicans point to the climb and say that too much government spending could lead to a dangerously overheated economy. They argue that the Fed will be behind the curve when it decides to raise interest rates, potentially causing another recession.
The White House budget projected 2 percent inflation for this year, estimates based on projections from February that were in line with those of Wall Street analysts. Yellen said Wednesday that the White House’s mid-session budget update -- likely out this summer -- would be revised upward as inflation has outstripped initial expectations. She also acknowledged businesses were struggling to hire workers.
At the end of this week’s policy meeting, the Fed kept interest rates at near zero. The Fed won’t raise interest rates until there’s been significant progress in the labor market, which is down at least 7 million jobs. At its current pace, the labor market won’t recover its pandemic losses until the summer of 2022.
In certain pockets of the economy, a handful of overworked industries are short on help. Meanwhile, some workers are weighing the prospect of $15 an hour starting wage, or federal unemployment benefits, in their decisions about returning to work.