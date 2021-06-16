The Federal Reserve and the White House are facing increasing criticism from the GOP and some economists that trillions of dollars of stimulus spending, combined with low interest rates and the Fed’s other economic supports, are now overheating and endangering the economy. Indeed, recent benchmarks have shown an increase in consumer prices. However, officials from the Fed and Biden administration say those increases are largely expected as the economy emerges from the sharp, pandemic-induced downturn, when prices had fallen.